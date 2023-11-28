Mr. John Anim: A Proven Ardent Manager in the Oil and Gas Industry

Mr. John Anim is a proven ardent manager of people and resources in different capacities. Before becoming the Managing Director/CEO of Platform Petroleum Limited in 2021, he was the Petroleum Engineering Manager, leading and delivering on asset-related corporate targets and ensuring prudent, cost-effective, and optimal operation of the company’s assets. He has over 20 years of progressive oil and gas experience that spans production, well, reservoir engineering and field management.

His rich array of skillsets and experience was garnered from both petroleum engineering service companies and E&P operating companies





