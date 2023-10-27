Mr. Ibu Completes Two Successful Surgeries, Health Improves

Nigerian actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has successfully completed two surgeries and is recovering well. His adopted daughter revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, October 25, 2023. Mr. Ibu had previously reached out on social media seeking financial assistance for his medical needs. He was diagnosed with a…

Mr. Ibu had previously reached out on social media seeking financial assistance for his medical needs. He was diagnosed with a critical illness and was in need of urgent surgery. His fans and colleagues rallied around him, providing the financial support he needed.

Mr. Ibu’s daughter is particularly excited to see his improved condition after three weeks of challenges. She encouraged him to keep fighting and return to good health. “I promise you, if there’s a God in heaven, you are getting out of this bed, stronger and alive. This is the strongest I have seen you in 3 weeks and I’m so excited! Fight this and get well soon, sweet papa.” headtopics.com

Ace promoter, Saheed Bolaji Ajani widely known as Bolaji Basia has alluded to the distinction between talent and promoter in the Nigerian entertainment industry. According to him, one of the myriad of challenges he faced as a promoter was accrued financial burden due to investing substantial amounts of money upfront to push music and movies… headtopics.com

