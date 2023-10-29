Motorcycle thief killed by mob in Bida

A motorcycle thief has been killed by an angry mob in Bida as he attempted to steal a motorcycle from its owner.The unfortunate incident transpired around 11:30 p.m. near Sokogie Hospital, situated in the vicinity of the small gate area of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida.

The thief, whose identity remains undisclosed, had tried to snatch a motorcycle by hitting the rider on the head before he was caught by people who were attracted by the shout of the motorcycle rider. The mob, fueled by anger and a desire for justice, took matters into their own hands and beat the thief continuously which ultimately led to the thief’s death.The Nation learned that the deceased thief had recently tied the knot with his wife, who is currently heavily pregnant.

It was also learned that the deceased thief also held the position of a manager at a Pure Water Factory within Bida town.

