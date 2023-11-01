Motion on injunction: Court fines Aiyedatiwa

Counsel for the House of Assembly, Femi Emodamori, represented by A. S. Subair, informed the court that the motion for injunction was adjourned till today (yesterday) based on the agreement of both parties, but wondered why the counsel for Aiyedatiwa was absent and did not deem it fit to write the court over his absence.

Justice Osadebey adjourned the hearing of the motion till November 7, 2023 and awarded N200,000 cost against Aiyedatiwa for wasting the time of the court and the other parties.

