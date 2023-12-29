Mosque Invasion: Imam and Businessman Abducted by Kidnapping Gang

An eight-man kidnapping gang has invaded a mosque and abducted the Imam of Muhadul-iftai-wa-sadah Institute of Arabic and Islamic studies, along with a businessman. The victims were released after three days in captivity, following the payment of a ransom.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SEC Charges Nigerian Businessman and His Companies for Accounting FraudThe US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi and his three companies for accounting fraud and misrepresentation. The SEC alleges that Mmobuosi led a plot to fabricate financial reports of Tingo Group and its subsidiaries. The charges were filed in the US District Court in New York.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

NDLEA intercepts 12 consignments of cocaine at Enugu airportThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, intercepted 12 consignments of cocaine at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu. A businessman, Augustine Justine Emeka, was arrested with the cocaine consignments weighing 17.6 kilograms. The suspect admitted the consignments were for delivery to 12 different persons in the country.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Enhancing Bank Account Security: Eight Vital Steps to FollowLearn about the importance of bank account security and discover eight vital steps to enhance it.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Court grants injunction against financial institutions in AbujaA High Court in Abuja has issued an injunction against eight financial institutions, preventing them from transferring or dealing with funds belonging to Brentex Petroleum Limited and China Petroleum Pipeline Co. Limited.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Member of kidnapping and child trafficking gang arrested in Ogun StateThe police in Ogun State have arrested one Tayo Adeleke, a member of a kidnapping and child trafficking gang operating in the state. According to the police, Adeleke and his team specialised in kidnapping children and selling them in neighbouring Benin Republic. The Guardian learnt that Adeleke is currently undergoing interrogation, following the latest attempt he made with two other men, now at large, to steal children at Omu Pempe community, in Obafemi-Owode Local Council of Ogun State, on Tuesday.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »