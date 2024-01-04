Morocco: A Unique Country in North Africa

North Africa and the Sahel have generally been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Coups last year rocked Mali, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso, warringThe country is unique in several respects. Geographically, it’s the only African nation with Atlantic and Mediterranean coastlines, and a land border with an EU member (Spain) at the tiny enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

It claims the disputed Western Sahara territory, a sparsely populated area of mostly desert and a former Spanish colony rich in phosphates and fisheries, which it part-annexed in 1975. The status of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), proclaimed as such by the Polisario Front, remains a(AU). Morocco left the AU in 1984 shortly after the SADR was admitted as a member, only rejoining in 2017. Morocco is one of only two semi-constitutional monarchies in Africa – Lesotho is the other. Both have an elected Parliament, placing them in a modestly more democratic league than Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarch





Northern Governors in Nigeria to Revive 'One North One Destiny' PrincipleGovernors of the 19 northern states in Nigeria have pledged to revive the 'One North One Destiny' principle to unlock the region's full potential and address their unique challenges. They also called for proactive measures to address the growing insecurity in the northern region.

Africa's Push for Universal Health CoverageLolem Ngong, a global public health expert, discusses Africa's efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

BetZillion: A Popular Sports Betting Platform in Nigeria and AfricaBetZillion's popularity in Nigeria and Africa stems from its role as more than a sports betting platform, evolving into a cultural phenomenon. Embracing local sports events fosters community, while its user-friendly interface caters to a broad demographic. This accessibility, welcoming both seasoned bettors and newcomers to online betting, has contributed to BetZillion's widespread appeal, establishing a robust and diverse fan base across the continent.

Disparities in Healthcare Workforce Distribution in AfricaChrys Kaniki, a Senior Technical Officer for Strategy and policy, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, sheds light on the disparities in healthcare workforce distribution on the African continent and the pressing challenge of brain drain.

Super Eagles of Nigeria Poised to Do Well in Africa Cup of Nations 2023Former skipper John Obi Mikel believes that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have a good chance of performing well in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 tournament.

France Appoints New Head of Africa and Indian Ocean at Ministry of Foreign AffairsFrance's current Ambassador to Nigeria, Emannuelle Blatmann, will lead a new team to restore confidence in Africa and build a new African policy. However, experts doubt the success of the move.

