‘More than 65m Nigerians engage in betting amid economic hardship’

The NLTF boss, who made the observation while speaking at the national gaming conference in Lagos, said: “It is not out of place to look at some statistics that underscore the significance of this industry and situate its centrality in promoting the renewed hope agenda of this administration.

“In Nigeria, the online betting sector has seen exponential growth, with millions of Nigerians engaging in various forms of online gaming and betting.” A National Sports Industry Policy from the same year estimated that the industry could generate up to $4.7 billion in annual revenue, create 10 million jobs, and generate between 1.5-3% of GDP over ten years.

“Currently, there are over 65 million Nigerians actively engaging in this activity, spending $15 on average every day. On record daily, 14 million bets are taken, and payments are made online. “ Maigari also suggested that the federal government should create a framework that can encourage the industry to contribute to taxes in the country.“Moreover, leveraging the gaming and betting industry as a tax contributor can help create a level playing field for local and international operators,” he said.

