More legal controversy looms over FBN Holdings’ Rights Issue

This order was issued after the court instructed all parties to maintain the current status quo in response to a legal challenge by another shareholder regarding the actions taken at the previous AGM held in 2022.

A Lagos based lawyer, Efe Ugboro, stated the intervention by the courts and the financial institution’s defiance of the court orders added a new layer of complexity to the already contentious debate surrounding the bank’s governance.

Discussing the implications of FBNH Management’s defiance and disregard of the law, including potential charges of contempt of court, the lawyer pointed out that the bank could face sanctions from regulatory authorities, such as fines, license suspensions, or other penalties. Regulatory authorities may intensify their scrutiny of the bank’s operations, governance, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, potentially leading to further investigations and penalties.

These included crucial matters such as the rights’ terms, underwritten conditions, and the terms and conditions governing the allocation of shares to interested shareholders who do not take them up (typically, such terms would be explicitly defined as “offered pari-passu”).

