More goodies underway for Kano people, says Yusuf

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reaffirmed the determination of his administration to continue to execute projects and programmes that will improve the lives of the teaming populace of the state.

He revealed that within the period under review, the government has successfully launched the distribution of palliatives comprising of Rice and Maize across 484 wards in the state. “The second Batch for the airlift of the students going to India would continue on Friday while those going to Uganda would be airlifted on Sunday” the governor disclosed.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the government expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support and prayers.

