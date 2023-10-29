Moniepoint MFB wins RisingStar Family Business Award

As the saying goes a goldfish has no hiding place. This aphorism becomes apposite in describing the feat achieved by one of the fast rising Fintech companies,Leading technology-driven business bank in Nigeria, Moniepoint MFB, was honored with the prestigious Rising Star Family Business Award in recognition of the giant strides made by the firm over the years and their contribution to the Nigerian economy as part of activities at the Family Business Summit.

Receiving the award at the Summit, General Counsel at Moniepoint MFB, Okechukwu Eke emphasised the huge significance of ensuring that family businesses thrive while stating Moniepoint MFB’s renewed commitment to driving long-term success and the survival of these economic enablers via innovative solutions.

“Moniepoint MFB remains committed to its strong ethos of powering the dreams of family businesses even as it continues on its journey of innovating to create more opportunities, financial happiness and deepening financial inclusion. We are delighted to be recognised for our positive contributions to the economy and we look forward to partnering with all stakeholders especially government at all levels to bring renewed hope to all Nigerians,” said Eke. headtopics.com

Speaking earlier at the 2023 Family Business Summit organised, which was a collaborative event organised by Businessday, My Family My Business, and PwC Nigeria, Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole revealed that there are approximately 23.

She further stated the government’s resolve using the instrumentality of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council to make Nigeria a progressively easier place for businesses to be established and to grow, with a focus on the micro, small and medium enterprises sector. headtopics.com

“We must ensure the sustainability of these multi-generational enterprises collectively. With this sustainability, we aspire for more Nikes and BMWs to emerge from our shores, scaling across Africa and on a global stage. That is the vision and a collective effort we must all pursue”, Oduwole said while speaking to the event’s theme, Built to Last: Building A Multigenerational Business in the Age of Volatility.

