Monarch, Catholic priest, 4 others abducted in Zamfara, Taraba

This came as the Priest of St. Ann’s Catholic Parish, Sarkin Kudu, in Ibi LGA, Taraba State, Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Tarhembe, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The lawmaker representing the people of Bukkuyum South in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hamisu Faru, said the bandits attacked the community on Friday night at about 3 am, killed a local and went away with five individuals including the traditional ruler.The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Most Rev. Mark Nzukwein who said this in a statement by the Communications Director of the Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr.

