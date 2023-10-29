Monarch, Catholic priest, 4 others abducted in Zamfara, Taraba

This came as the Priest of St. Ann’s Catholic Parish, Sarkin Kudu, in Ibi LGA, Taraba State, Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Tarhembe, has been kidnapped by gunmen.The lawmaker representing the people of Bukkuyum South in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hamisu Faru, said the bandits attacked the community on Friday night at about 3 am, killed a local and went away with five individuals including the traditional ruler.

Similarly, the catholic priest was abducted yesterday at the Reverend Fathers rectory of the parish. The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Most Rev. Mark Nzukwein who said this in a statement by the Communications Director of the Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr. John Jerome Laikei, also solicited prayers from members of the public for the abducted Priest’s safe return.Ughelli/Asaba Road project: Izeze tasks contractor on early completion

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Taraba StateBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Taraba NMA Laments Doctors’ Shortage, Seeks Govt’s InterventionBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Boat carrying over 100 passengers capsizes in TarabaA passenger boat carrying over 100 people, including women and children capsized in Benue River Saturday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Many missing as boat carrying over 100 passengers capsizes in TarabaAn unspecified number of persons have reportedly gone missing after a boat carrying about 100 passengers capsizes in Taraba. Read more ⮕

Boat Carrying Over 80 Passengers Capsizes In Taraba StateBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Ohinoyi: APC suspends Kogi guber campaign over monarch’s passageA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕