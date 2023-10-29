Moment Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury

, Francis Ngannou knocked World heavyweight champion, Fury down in round three but the 35-year-old British fighter, though shaken, was able to continue.

“This was my first boxing match, great experience –- I’m not giving any excuse,” Ngannou said in a ringside interview.Fury came out swinging in the first round with a hard right hand but sustained a cut to the forehead in the second round and looked especially sluggish after hitting the mat in the third.“I don’t know how close it was, but I got the win and that’s how it was,” Fury said.

Fury has been linked with a £50 million ($60.6 million) payout from Sunday’s exhibition bout, while he has said in the British press that Ngannou will earn £10 million. Saudi Arabia has hosted a series of high-profile fights in recent years including the 2019 “Clash on the Dunes”, in which Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight crown from Andy Ruiz, and last year’s “Rage on the Red Sea” in Jeddah, in which Joshua lost in a split decision to Usyk.Their goal is to have 500,000 boxers in the kingdom by 2030 as part of a broader sports push under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform agenda. headtopics.com

The festivities went ahead despite concerns the Israel-Hamas war could pitch the wider region into turmoil.

Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decisionA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Fury Vs Ngannou, The Fight For Bragging RightsTyson Fury, the WBC champion, is set to return to the boxing ring in an epic showdown against MMA icon Francis Ngannou Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Battle of the Baddest: Fury to earn $50m in fight with NgannouThe much awaited fight will finally happen tonight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, former UFC heavyweight champion, who will make his professional boxing debut. Read more ⮕

Sad tales from our schools, By Francis EwheridoI cannot recall any parent going to the school to make trouble because the son was punished for stealing. Read more ⮕

Halt depreciating Naira, worsening hardship, SMBLF urges TinubuELDERS and leaders of southern Nigeria and Middle Belt, have dissected Nigeria's state of affairs and returned a grim verdict: Standard of living is depreciating speedily and must be halted. Read more ⮕