Mohbad: Royalty issues would have been resolved if late singer was our member

Okafor regretted that the new crop of musicians had failed to see the need to join PMAN, which he said had numerous benefits for them, including resolving contractual issues between musicians and record labels.

He said: “We engage the Music Managers Association of Nigeria. We engage the record label association of Nigeria and we also engage the artists. That is why it is difficult to manage the crisis that erupted now. Some of them believe that PMAN is archaic. Some of them believe that it is only for old people. For some of them, the record labels manipulate their psyche not to make them stay under the authority of PMAN which is why this kind of crisis emerged.

“The structure has been that the record label association and record label owners must be registered members of the union so that they can be monitored and guided. Same with the musicians. Also, the music managers are supposed to be part.

He said: “Mohbad and the Marlian Records had some arrangements which I cannot term as a record label agreement yet and this is subject to litigation currently. While he worked with them in some sense he released an Extended Play (EP) and a number of singles. Now those songs are subject to litigation which he was in court for prior to his demise.

The chairman of the committee, Olumide Osoba, said they were committed to ensuring issues pertaining to the late musician’s royalties and entitlements are resolved.

