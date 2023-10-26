Mohbad did not want Naira Marley, Sam Larry to kill me

“He always mentioned Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, and he was always shaking. I begged him several times to allow me to speak with them, but he refused, saying he didn’t want them to kill me.

“The last time he travelled for a show, after he came back, he mentioned to me that Naira Marley came to attack him, he reported the case to the police but I don’t know if the police invited Naira Marley,” Abosede said. Mohbad died under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Naira Marley’s enemies killed Mohbad for betraying ex-bossNigerian singer, Portable Omolalomi, has linked the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad to betrayal. Portable alleged that Mohbad was killed by the enemies of Marlian record boss, Naira Marley. Read more ⮕

Naira Marley’s enemies killed Mohbad for betraying former bossControversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has claimed that enemies of Marlian record label boss, Naira Marley killed late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad. Read more ⮕

MohBad died for betraying Naira Marley, says PortableThe Nation Newspaper MohBad died for betraying Naira Marley, says Portable Read more ⮕

Mohbad Killed To Implicate Ex-Boss Naira MarleyControversial Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has linked the death of singer and rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, Read more ⮕

Mohbad Killed To Implicate Ex-Boss Naira MarleyControversial Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has linked the death of singer and rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, Read more ⮕

What my son told me about Naira Marley — Mohbad’s father testifies in courtMr Joseph Aloba, the father of deceased singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (aka Mohbad), told a coroner’s court on Wednesday that the deceased had been living with singer Azeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) since December 2019. Joseph testified during a coroner’s inquest into the death of his son. The musician died on Sept. Read more ⮕