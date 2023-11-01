Mohbad: Coroner inquest, DNA saga, other updates 50 days after late singer’s death

While the investigation is ongoing, many shocking revelations have come to light surrounding Mohbad’s death, and here are some recent updates.Mr Aloba told the Lagos state coroner, Adedayo Shotobi, that his son had moved out to support Naira Marley’s music career, but they had reconciled before his tragic passing.

Regarding the deceased’s belongings, Mr Aloba revealed that his son’s landed properties were under the control of his mother-in-law. He also claimed that his daughter-in-law had, at times, mixed sleeping pills in his son’s food. According to Mr Aloba, Mohbad had confided in him about property disputes held by his wife and her family.

Meanwhile, Abosede, the mother of the late singer, told the Coroner’s Inquest that her son was shielding her from being killed by former label boss Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and his ally, Sam Larry.

Also, a Disc Jockey (DJ) DJ, Ajisegiri Ayobami, testified that Mohbad died after receiving an injection administered by a nurse. He also revealed that Mohbad vomited the noodles he had eaten earlier before seeking medical treatment.

He also stated that although the wound was a small cut on his hand, by the time they got home at midnight, the hand was already swollen. Mr Ayobami said that he and other people in the house tried to call Mohbad’s nurse, but she said she was not around, so one of their team members called Spending said he had a nurse, and they called the nurse, who came to administer an injection on him.

