Mob seeking Jewish passengers forces flight diversion at Russia's Dagestan

A flight from Israel to the Russian Republic of Dagestan on Sunday was forced to divert from its intended destination in the capital of Makhachkala amid reports of a planned mob attack on Israeli passengers by pro-Palestinians protesters.
Videos shared on social media showed a swarm of angry locals at an airport walking “menacingly” towards a plane that seemed to have just landed while waving Palestinian flags.A Lynch mob has stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia and is now going from plane to plane looking for Jewish passengers.In this video, they interrogate one of the plane technicians, asking him:Passengers were instructed to remain inside the plane and riot police were called to the scene to protect them, the report added.
“The State of Israel views gravely attempts to harm Israelis citizens and Jews anywhere,” the statement said. “Israel expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to safeguard all Israeli citizens and Jews, whoever they may be, and to take robust action against the rioters and against the unbridled incitement being directed at Jews and Israelis.”Israel had lashed out at Russia for welcoming the militant group, saying the country’s public association with the militant group portrayed support for terrorism. headtopics.com
Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Russia has repeatedly said it stands with the “sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital and coexisting in peace and security with Israel”.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!