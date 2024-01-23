Mixed Reactions Trail Demolition of Buildings in Enugu

Mixed reactions have trailed last weekend’s demolition of buildings at the Centenary City, Obeagu, Awkunanaw, in Enugu South Local Council. The demolition was carried out by the state government over alleged infractions. During the exercise, about 15 buildings under construction were destroyed, including an alleged kidnappers’ hideout where the police arrested three male suspects.

The state government, through the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), defended the action, saying it was meant to protect investors. Persons who were affected by the demolition, however, have continued to accuse the government of bias. ECTDA Chairman, Uche Anya, said: “No developer is allowed to put one block, by way of development, without approval. And we are not going to give you that approval if you do not have proper documents





