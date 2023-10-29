Missing Genital: Makurdi Pastor, church usher beaten to pulp by mob

The Pastor of a new generation Church in Makurdi and an alleged usher in his church, whose names were withheld, narrowly escaped death at the weekend when they were beaten to a pulp by youths of the New Layout area of Kanshio in the outskirts of Makurdi town for the alleged disappearance of the genital of a young man.

It was gathered from an eyewitness that a young man had Saturday evening raised an alarm accusing another of snatching his genitals and the alarm attracted the attention of passers-by and neighbours who decended on the suspect and beat him to a pulp.

He said, “we suspect that it was when he realised that they might kill him that he told the mob that it was his Pastor who asked him to steal somebody’s pennis and bring to him. “He was then asked to lead the mob to the Pastor’s House. When they got there, the Pastor was seized from his family and given the beating of his life. headtopics.com

“Already the young man had been stripped naked, and the both of them would have been killed but for the timely arrival of the Police who whisked them to the ‘B Division’ Police Station. “At the Police station it was realised that it was a false alarm and no one lost his genitals in the first place. The Pastor and the young man would have been killed just for nothing.”

Meanwhile in a trending video on social media, the Pastor was seen looking confused and helpless while his alleged usher who was already stripped naked was being questioned by one of those who arrested him. headtopics.com

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent,SP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the development said “I met the people Sunday morning at ‘B Division’ but when they narrated the story it was pathetic.

“Someone raised an alarm and a group of youths who knew nothing about what happened began to torture innocent people. This is inhuman and condemnable.“According to them, a young man raised an alarm of theft of genital organ. The youth picked up the closest person and beat him up till he decided to admit and mention his Pastor as the person who sent him with the hope that the Pastor will come and save him. headtopics.com

BSUTH takes over Muhammadu Buhari hospital in MakurdiBenue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) is to take over the Muhammadu Buhari Mother and Child Hospital, Makurdi. Read more ⮕

Armed herdsmen lay ambush on Makurdi-Lafia road, kill 3, injure othersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Armed herdsmen lay ambush on Makurdi-Lafia road, kill 3, injure othersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕