Ministers, INEC, others defend N2.177trn supplementary budget before Reps

According to him, out of the sum of 476,543,847,421 proposed for the Ministry of Defence, the sum of N215,937,945,659 is for recurrent expenditure while the sum of N260,605,901,762 is for capital expenditure.

From the sum of N50 billion proposed for Police Formations and Commands, the sum of N29,661,660,269 is for recurrent expenditure while the sum of N20,338,339,731 is for capital expenditure. The sum of N100 billion was also proposed for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT); N49,046,831,697 is for the Department of State Services (DSS); N28 billion is for State House; N300 billion is for Federal Ministry of Works; N100 billion is for Federal Ministry of Housing; N615 billion is for Service Wide Vote; N210.500 is for Capital supplementation; while the sum of N18 billion is for Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his address, the Chairman of, the House Committee on FCT, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara observed that out of the total sum of N300 billion requested by the FCT administration, only N100 billion request was sent by the Executive for the approval of the Legislature.

On his part, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu noted that the said: “Not many people in Nigeria will believe that within four months after the inauguration of the national and state assemblies 11 vacancies have occurred. 11 by-elections in four months. Unfortunately, the majority come from the House of Representatives.

“And each time we conduct three senatorial by-elections it’s like conducting a governorship election because each state in Nigeria has only three senatorial districts So we have to make provisions for the conduct of by-elections in 11 constituencies – five federal constituency, four state constituency and two senatorial district and for that we have appropriation for N1.6 billion.

