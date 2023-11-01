Minister Thumbs Up Osimhen On Historic Ballon d'Or 8th Spot Feat

Osimhen became one of the few Nigerians to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or and went a step further by making the top 10 following his impressive form that helped the Italian side, Napoli, clinched the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years last season.

Senator Enoh, in his congratulatory message to the player, noted that Osimhen’s outstanding performance in the period under review and final Ballon d’Or awards position was a moment of pride for Nigeria.

“His journey from local grassroots to international stardom showcases the potential of Nigerian athletes,” Enoh said, adding that Osimhen’s achievement will serve as an inspiration to Nigerian youth and a reminder that with talent, hard work, and determination, they can excel on the world stage

“The Ballon d’Or, a world-renowned accolade, recognizes and celebrates the most outstanding football players across the globe. For Victor Osimhen to be ranked 8th among such elite company is a testament to his incredible dedication, skill, and determination.“I applaud Victor Osimhen for achieving this remarkable feat and elevating the name of Nigeria on the global stage.

Osimhen, who currently plays for Napoli, one of Italy’s top football clubs, has been a beacon of hope for young Nigerian athletes who aspire to make their mark in the world of football. Monday’s historic event means he became the first Nigerian to finish in the top 10 of the Ballon D’or. Last season, he became the first African to emerge top scorer in the Italian Serie A, as he fired Napoli to the Scudetto.

