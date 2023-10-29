Minister reveals when Kaduna refinery will be ready

The minister said he is confident that the refinery will be ready by the end of 2024, considering the “significant level of progress” he witnessed on the tour.

He also assured that he would continue to hold key players involved in the rehabilitation process of the nation’s refineries accountable. According to him, there is an urgent need to get the refinery back on track for Nigeria’s economic prosperity and energy security, which are both paths to sustainable development. Lokpobiri then pledged the federal government's support in ensuring the timely delivery of the project.

