Minister of State for Defence Urges Northern Appointees to Speak Up

Bello Matawalle , minister of state for defence , says northern appointees must not be silent in the face of intimidation or misrepresentation of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

In social media posts on Sunday, Baba-Ahmed, who is the special adviser on political matters in the office of vice-president Kashim Shettima, said it would have been better for the Tinubu administration if Matawalle had listed his achievements as minister — and the achievements of the other northern appointees — instead of attacking NEF.“Scathing criticism of NEF by junior minister of defence, Matawalle, is ill- advised.

“Dr. Baba-Ahmed’s relationship and affinity with Northern Elders’ Forum is well-known,” Matawalle said.“The fact now is that he is an appointee of the administration as Special Adviser and it is incumbent on him to work for the success of the government he is part of, protect and defend the government against unjust and vicious attacks from those who hide under ethnic and other primordial interests to heat up the polity for myopic reasons.

