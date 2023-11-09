Minister of Solid Minerals Development Visits Agencies, Advocates for Reforms

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has paid a maiden visit to agencies under the ministry, advocating for reforms and adherence to due process. He praised the efforts of the Mining Cadastral Office (MCO) as the custodian of mineral titles but emphasized the need for improvement. The Director-General of MCO expressed delight in hosting the minister and highlighted the agency's functions as the issuer of mining licenses.





