Minister of Marine and Blue Economy directs agencies to achieve deliverables

Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has directed government agencies under his ministry to work diligently and achieve their deliverables as outlined in the performance bond. The agencies include NPA, NIMASA, NSC, SON, and others. Oyetola stated that the directive is in line with President Tinubu's instruction to ministers to focus on results. The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy aims to position Nigeria as a leading maritime nation.

The directive was given during the Ministerial retreat to discuss set targets and goals





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FG To Launch Road Map For Marine & Blue Economy SectorThe federal government said there are plans in motion to launch a road map for the Marine and Blue Economy Sector, acknowledging that charting a policy

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints two new CEOs in Marine and Blue Economy sectorThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Tinubu appoints two new CEOs in Marine and Blue Economy sector

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Bola Oyebamiji: Facts about Tinubu’s new marine and blue economy appointeeThe Nation Newspaper Bola Oyebamiji: Facts about Tinubu's new marine and blue economy appointee

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

AfCTA: Tinubu eager to harness opportunities in Marine, Blue EconomyThe Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said President Bola Tinubu is eager to harness the potential in the sector. Oyetola disclosed this in a statement to announce this year's 43rd Annual Council and 18th Managing Directors' Roundtable of the Nigerian Port Authority.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Don advocates inclusion of women in marine, blue economyThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Tinubu challenges African leaders on Blue EconomyThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu challenges African leaders on Blue Economy

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »