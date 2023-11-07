Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Tasks National Population Commission with Providing Accurate Data

Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, has tasked the National Population Commission (NPC) with providing accurate data that will aid the ministry in planning humanitarian interventions across Nigeria. Edu spoke on Monday when she met with the NPC management led by Nasir Kwara, the commission’s chairperson, in Abuja.

The minister said the data will help in planning and implementation of the ministry’s mandate of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda. “We have the chairman and the entire team from the NPC here in the ministry seeking collaboration. You are important to us in terms of data for the delivery of our mandate,” Edu said.“And of course which is the renewed hope agenda by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they are strong partners in the implementation of our mandate. “From them we will be getting the total number of Nigerians which will help us to plan as we carry out our interventions.” Edu added that the ministry will collaborate with the NPC to ensure effective and efficient implementation of poverty alleviation and humanitarian response at the grassroots.“They have staff on ground in various wards, local governments and communities, and these staff are going to be collaborating with us,” she sai

