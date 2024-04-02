Minister of FCT Reveals Details of Demolition Controversy

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revealed what transpired between him and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the SNECOU Group Limited, Nicholas Ukachukwu, who decried the demolition of his investment on 214 hectares of land in the Asokoro district of FCT.

Ukachukwu had accused Wike of ordering the demolition without any court order despite pending valid two court orders from separate courts stopping him and the FCT administration from tampering with the property. However, while speaking in a recent interview, the Anambra-born businessman called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and save the multi-million-naira invested in the property. Ukachukwu had claimed that the property was demolished because it was owned by an Igbo man, and not because the company violated any law

