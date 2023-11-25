Minister of FCT Declares He Won't Contest Against Tinubu in 2027 Presidential Election

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, yesterday, declared that he would not contest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. Wike reiterated his commitment to the success of the Tinubu administration even as he explained that the quest for justice was the main reason he and four other governors otherwise known as G5 Governors supported Tinubu’s presidential ambition.





