Minister of Aviation Threatens to Sack Underperforming CEOs

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace, has stated that he will dismiss the CEOs of agencies under his ministry who fail to perform and deliver on their tasks. Keyamo signed a performance bond and stated that it is a race to see who will survive. He emphasized the importance of input from technocrats and players in the industry to make the aviation sector world-class.

