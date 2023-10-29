Minister charges public servants on physical fitness for optimal productivity

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan- Enoh has called on public servants to imbibe the culture of physical fitness so as to ensure a more productive and healthy nation.Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan- Enoh has called on public servants to imbibe the culture of physical fitness so as to ensure a more productive and healthy nation.

“Through effective collaboration between the Ministry and FEPSGA, we can come up with initiatives that target both the male and female adults in the Public Service. “The World Health Organization (WHO) some years ago focused on the benefits of fitness, and physical activity in its guide to all nations. Its benefits to healthy living are enormous,” he said.

The minister was decorated as the Captain of the 2023 FEPSGA aerobics exercise. Owsn-Enoh said that physical fitness will not only increase the physical and mental state of an individual at the optimal, but also the productive capacity of the workers in line with global realities. headtopics.com

The Head of service stressed the importance of being healthy for optimal productivity. “If you are not healthy, your performance will be low, thus affecting efficient service delivery to the citizenry,” she said.

He said that October edition marks the end of the keep-fit aerobics exercise for the year, becuase of preparation for the 2023 annual Public Service Games billed to hold in December. Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan- Enoh has called on public servants to imbibe the culture of physical fitness so as to ensure a more productive and healthy nation. headtopics.com

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, has urged the Federal Government to support the committee’s efforts at ensuring many of the country’s athletes qualify for next year’s Olympic Games billed for Paris, France.

Nigeria needs your expertise, Defence minister to retired officersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigeria needs your expertise, wealth of experience – Defence minister, Matawalle to retired military officersThe Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says Nigeria still needs the expertise and wealth of experience of retired military officers in confronting the security challenges of the nation. Matawalle said this at a dinner in honour of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Read more ⮕

Nigeria needs your expertise, experience, defence minister tells retired officersI want to assure you that the Ministry of Defence is ready to receive you as a group of expert thinkers to dialogue on issues of defence and security. Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕