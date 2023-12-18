Millions of Girls Vaccinated Against HPV in Nigeria

At least 4.7 million girls have been vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in the first phase of the vaccine rollout in Nigeria. The rollout aims to reach about 7.7 million teenage girls with the life-saving vaccine to protect them against cervical cancer and other related diseases. The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) disclosed this at a review meeting in Abuja.

Despite initial pushback by anti-vaccine campaigners, accurate information was provided to parents, guardians, and adolescents





Girls as young as nine still married off in Nigeria despite existing legislationThe Maputo progress report shows that even though legislation such as the Child Rights Act (CRA) of 2003 exists in Nigeria, girls as young as nine are still married off. Women in Nigeria are still at risk of various forms of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), as the country recorded over 27,000 cases in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between 2020 and 2023.

Concerns over HPV vaccination in Nasarawa StateMaryam Audu, a 13-year-old girl, expresses concerns about receiving the HPV vaccination despite her father's warning about potential infertility. Vanguard investigates the issue.

Millions of Nigerians Lack Access to ToiletsAccess to toilet facilities is a luxury for millions of Nigerians, leading to fears of being attacked or exposed to dangerous animals or diseases. Women and girls are particularly vulnerable to sexual assaults in the bush. Open defecation is widespread, with 48 million people defecating in the open. Lack of decent toilets also leads to girls missing classes during their monthly period.

Off-Season Elections Increase in NigeriaOff-season elections have continued to increase in Nigeria, raising concern among stakeholders.

Nigeria and Germany Sign MoUs on Gas Supply and Renewable Energy ProjectsPresident Bola Tinubu, who witnessed the signing ceremonies, assured German businesses that with Nigeria’s stable political landscape, foreign investments into the country are secure. The two countries signed the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on the supply of gas from Nigeria to Germany and another for $500 million worth of renewable energy projects in Nigeria.

Nigeria and Germany Sign Agreements on Gas Supply and Renewable Energy ProjectsThe economic partnership between Nigeria and Germany expands as agreements are signed on gas supply and renewable energy projects. President Bola Tinubu highlights Nigeria's potential to attract foreign direct investments. Riverside LNG and Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG sign the gas export partnership, while Union Bank of Nigeria and DWS Group cooperate on renewable energy.

