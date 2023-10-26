Military seizes 962,500 litres of stolen crude, kill 73 terrorists

, a military operation against oil theft and economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta region, have seized 962,500 of stolen crude oil, 35,420 litres of diesel, and 38,450 litres of kerosene.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba disclosed this at a briefing at the Defence Headquarters Abuja on Thursday, October 26. “Furthermore, troops recovered 119 assorted weapons and 1,537 assorted ammunition. The breakdown is as follows: one GPMG, three PKT guns, 39 AK47 rifles, 5 locally fabricated rifles, one locally made double barrel gun, one Barreta pistol, 4 locally made pistols, five RPG bombs, five pump action guns, one short gun, one hand grenade, two dane guns, one AK47 rifle loaded with 14 rounds of 7.62mm special, one locally made pistol loaded with live cartridges.

The Defence spokesperson said the military is working actively to achieve its mandate of counting and protecting citizens from harm caused by these terrorists and extremists across the country. According to the military high command, during the week the military and its foreign partners conducted a surgical operation targeted at the residence of an ISWAP terrorist commander in Niger State.“However, being an ongoing operation not much can be revealed at this stage. Nevertheless, one thing is certain, the operation is just one of several others to flush out the terrorists.” headtopics.com

