Military rules out coup in Nigeria, says Armed forces dedicated to democracy

Musa spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday, November 1, during his visit to the troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army and other military formations in the state. He said: “I am in Port Harcourt to visit the troops to see how they are doing, interact with them and to commend them for job well done and to encourage them to continue to do more.
“We are here to protect the integrity of Nigeria. I actually came around starting from Imo State, we went to Bayelsa and now I am in Rivers State to try to encourage the troops to continue to do more and remain professional”.
“You saw that ECOWAS was very decisive on the decision taken against the coup plotters and we want to assure Nigerians that nothing like coup is going to take place in Nigeria. All members of the Armed Forces are pleased with democracy and we will continue to defend democracy”.
He said: “The President has equally approved some funds for us to buy enablers to assist us in fighting this menace of crude oil theft, criminality and we are going to leverage a lot on technology. That will give us a lot of leverage and we want to appeal to those criminals doing those things that we are coming after them but it is good and wise for them to stop.
Nigeria Headlines
