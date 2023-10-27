Military foils N1.2bn crude oil theft as production increases

Edward Buba said this on Thursday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the activities of the Military in the past two weeks. The Defence spokesperson vowed to incapacitate terrorists from conducting small-scale attacks on soft targets. He also said troops, during their operations, killed 73 terrorists, arrested 182, and rescued 68 hostages in one week.

' The director noted that the troops identified and destroyed 63 illegal refining sites containing 15 dugout pits, 45 boats, 87 storage tanks, 128 cooking ovens, one pumping machine, four outboard engines and arrested 14 suspected oil thieves. Buba added that the troops recovered 962,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 35,420 litres of illegally refined AGO, 38,450 litres of DPK, and 45,000 litres of PMS with an estimated value of N1, ,212,046,140.

