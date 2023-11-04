Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi ruled out for FIFA World Cup qualification tie

This midfielder, sidelined due to an injury, poses a big blow for Jose Peseiro’s troops as they gear up for the FIFA World Cup qualification tie slated to be held in Uyo, Nigeria, and in Huya, Zimbabwe. Wilfred Ndidi: I’m still getting used to striker’s role “Wilf will be out until the international break. It is also a muscular problem, It’s a small thing, but when the problem is muscular, even if it’s small, it’s always one week or two weeks because we don’t want to take any risks

.” Maresca said, as quoted by the club’s official website. In addition to Ndidi, the Super Eagles are facing concerns over the availability of talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, as he is also ruled out for the upcoming matches. There are also worries about the fitness of defenders Semi Ajayi and Bruno Onyemaechi. The first match will see the Super Eagles host the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Friday, November 17. Following this, Peseiro’s side will travel to Zimbabwe for their matchday two encounter

