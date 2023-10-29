Middle East Crisis: De-escalate hostilities

A man reacts as he carries the shrouded body of his child, in front of the morgue of the Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Balah in the central Gaza Strip, following an Israeli strike on October 22, 2023, as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
There have been different narratives adduced in the wake of this crisis, but the sore point is who is the rightful owner of the territorial integrity of Jerusalem between Israel and the Palestinians. I do not intend to reproduce the already covered historical profiles and antecedents of the two states now at daggers drawn, but the focus is on the imperatives of tapering off the ongoing tension.
The detection of Hamas tunnels in Israel suddenly became a priority for the Israeli army to quickly checkmate the Hamas onslaught on Israel. The tunnels were constructed clandestinely with proceeds from the Arab League nations’ support funds in solidarity with the Palestinians’ core interests above Israeli consistent claims of land ownership. headtopics.com
The world’s consensus on ‘Live and Let Live’ embodied by the United Nations phenomenon can not necessarily accommodate an aggressive ideology that disparages and despises fellow humans. Humanity’s values abhor such horrible tendencies. Whether the antagonized or the antagonist, the malicious disposition aiming at eliminating targeted fellow humans should be condemned utterly.
The United Nations Charter that stipulates Disarmament, Demobilization, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DDRR) should not be the exclusive reserve for Third World nations. It is rapidly becoming rife at the rate organized violence is engulfing our present world right under our noses. It remains indefensible, inexcusable, unconscionable, and preposterous to opt for terminal conflict direction when the grandeur objective of dialogue has not been explored or exhausted. headtopics.com