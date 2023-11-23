Middle class also in distress

It’s not only the poor that are mad if you get my drift. Even folks who once thought of themselves as middle class, that is, neither wealthy nor poor, are in maddening distress. They can hardly believe how life has come to be what it is today. Perhaps the most frequently asked question is: how did we get here? My mother used to pray that things should never be difficult for her and for those who could help in a time of need. Now, both the needy and the helper are in distress.

When you have to think twice about buying a loaf of bread; to choose between a baby’s milk and the whole family sleeping hungry; when you have to agonise before showing even basic charity to otherwise hardworking folks who have fallen on hard times, then you know there’s very serious trouble. Inflation is about 27 percent, with food, energy and transportation costs being the most affected. In a country that imports virtually everything, relying mostly on oil exports for its foreign earnings, the over 50 percent depreciation of the currency in the black market in six months has worsened price level





thecableng » / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Middle East crisis: Oil prices expected to average $90 per barrel , says World BankThe Nation Newspaper Middle East crisis: Oil prices expected to average $90 per barrel , says World Bank

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Tinubu’s supreme court victory: Afenifere, Arewa, Southern, Middle Belt leaders table demandsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Middle East Crisis: De-escalate hostilitiesThe need for detente options in the now-intensified armed conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians’ militant wing - Hamas, is all-time urgent and non-negotiable. The bloodletting is appalling.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria’s future bleak without restructuring, Southern/Middle-Belt leaders tell TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Middle-aged woman dies during sex romp with loverThe police in Kwara State, yesterday, confirmed the death of a middle-aged woman during sex romp with a barber lover in Ilorin, the state capital.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

US Submarine In Middle East For ‘Deterrence’Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »