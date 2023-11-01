Mid-air panic: How our Abuja-bound flight from Paris made U-turn

The announcement for the U-turn was made after the plane had passed European airspace, flew over the Mediterranean Sea, crossed over North African countries of Tunisia and Algeria and was just about approaching Niger Republic in the scheduled six-hour flight.

I joined an air attendant and other passengers on board to pacify the woman so that she wouldn’t suffer shock or any cardiovascular attack. Meanwhile, deep inside me, I knew that other passengers needed similar pacification going by their disturbing glances.

I could not shake off the negative, horrific thoughts from my head. I comforted myself by realising that I had said my early morning prayers to Almighty God. I nevertheless regretted that I couldn’t speak to my mother and other loved ones the previous days. I remembered old friends that I had wished to catch up with.

I wished I had shared the pictures we took at the Golden World Award hosted by the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) in Barcelona, Spain, where my Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), which publishers PRNigeria, and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) were honoured with Crisis Management Awards before the trip to Paris. With the award trophy in my traveling bag, it dawned on me that there are crises that award-winning Crisis Managers cannot manage.

I wished facemasks, ear-masks, nose-masks and even strong sleeping pills could be provided to relieve us of the excessive tension. The jerking by the plane prompted me back to the reality around me. I wished the air hostess could once again demonstrate the safety tips and instructions for emergency purposes which I always ignored or paid no attention to previously.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Paris Olympic Qualifiers: Ajibade, Oshoala Score As Super Falcons Thrash Ethiopia 4-0 In AbujaNigeria's Super Falcons are through to the next round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers after thrashing their Ethiopian counterparts 4-0 at the MKO Abiola

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: FG approves N5.9bn for Abuja light rail access roadsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: FEC approves N5.9bn for Abuja light rail access roadsThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: FEC approves N5.9bn for Abuja light rail access roads

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: Nigerian govt approves N5.9billion for Abuja light rail access roadsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Abuja monarch honours MacArthur Foundation PresidentThe monarch also thanked the MacArthur Foundation for deeming it important to invest in building the capacity of the original...

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Federal Govt Approves N5.9bn For Abuja Light Rail Access RoadsThe federal government has given its approval for the allocation of N5.9 billion to fund the access roads for the Abuja light rail system.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕