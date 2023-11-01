Michael Jackson Named Forbes’ Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity Of 2023

Other deceased celebrities who made the top 13 deceased list include Bob Marley, Prince, John Lennon, and Whitney Houston. The late celebrities earned a rough estimate of $470 million during the past year. A 70 percent decrease from 2022.They were ranked based on their pretax earnings from sales, licensing deals, streams, and other sources of income between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

