Michael Jackson named Forbes’ highest-paid dead celebrity of 2023 [Full List]

They were ranked based on their pretax earnings from sales, licensing deals, streams and other sources of income between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023. See the list below: US singer, Michael Jackson – $115 million US singer and actor, Elvis Presley – $100 million US keyboardist, Ray Manzarek – $45 million US cartoonist, Dr. Seuss - $40 million US cartoonist, Charles M.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Ballon d’Or 2023: Real Madrid’s Bellingham to win Kopa Trophy, Golden Boy awardReal Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham is expected to win the Best Talent of the Year at the 2023 Ballon d’Or tonight. This claim was made by respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Romano also insisted that Bellingham would win the Golden Boy award in December.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Nollywood actors Kate Henshaw, Desmond Elliot, join AFRIFF 2023 juryNollywood actors, Kate Henshaw and Desmond Elliot have been unveiled as jury members for the much-anticipated 12th edition of AFRIFF.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tobi Bakre, Kunle Afolayan, others win big at 2023 AMAA awardsWinners on Sunday night emerged at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), held at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos. The 19th edition of the AMAA had Nancy Isime, Richard Ato Turkson and Rahama Sadau as hosts.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: AMAA 2023: Tobi Bakre, Nse Ikpe Etim, Others Win BigThe 19th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), held on Sunday, October 29, will remain memorable to attendees, film and media practitioners, and

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Kunle Afolayan, Tobi Bakre, Others Shine At AMAA 2023Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: 2023 Indomie Heroes Award showcases acts of unconditional love and braveryIn a celebration of courage, resilience, and exceptional accomplishments, on October 29th, 2023, Indomie Instant Noodles Nigeria hosted another edition of its annual Heroes Award, where the bravest and most valiant of young and teenage Nigerians received national recognition and acclaim for heroic displays of humanity.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕