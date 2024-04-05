Mexico warns lack of progress in extradition case threatens diplomatic relations with Israel

Mexico warned Israel Friday that a lack of progress in efforts to extradite a former investigator in connection with one of the country's worst human rights tragedies threatened diplomatic relations . Mexico has repeatedly asked Israel to hand over the ex-head of the Criminal Investigation Agency, Tomas Zeron, over allegations of serious irregularities in a probe into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014.

Zeron denies allegations of kidnapping, torturing suspects, manipulating evidence and embezzling public funds. “The lack of progress in resolving this case is interpreted as de facto protection by the Israeli government of Tomas Zeron and threatens to become an irritating and disruptive factor with the State of Israel,” the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statemen

