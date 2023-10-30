Methodist Church marks 70th anniversary

Methodists Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Blessing, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos is set to celebrate its 70th year of its existence as a church. This was announced by the 70th anniversary team of the church in a statement made available to The Guardian. The statement reads: “To celebrate the glory of God on its Church and…Methodists Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Blessing, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos is set to celebrate its 70th year of its existence as a church.

The statement reads: “To celebrate the glory of God on its Church and the members as a whole, a one- week line up full of various exciting and spiritually filled activities have been put in place, starting from Saturday October 28 to Sunday November 5, 2023.”

“This will be followed by visitations to select less privileged homes and some elderly members as part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibilities. In the same vein of giving back to its immediate environment, free medical outreach will be extended to everyone that comes around on Friday November 3 at the cathedral, while an anniversary lecture will come up same day with a theme, “Methodism Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ to be delivered by Sir Gbolahan Obayomi, the statement added. headtopics.com

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson. Iyalode Lawson died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a brief illness. Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit…

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, has described Oba Rilwanu Akiolu as a blessing to Lagos Rotary Club of Falomo in Lagos State has empowered 30 members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) with a N1.5m credit scheme to boost their petty businesses. This is the third in the series in the last three years as the club had, in 2022, given N1m to 20 beneficiaries to enhance their businesses.… headtopics.com

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

That Abraham’s children may live together in peace, By Wole OlaoyePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Methodist Cathedral celebrates 70th anniversaryThe Nation Newspaper Methodist Cathedral celebrates 70th anniversary Read more ⮕