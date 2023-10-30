Methodist Cathedral celebrates 70th anniversary

The Chairman of the Anniversary Committee, Sir Bola Awe, said: “To celebrate the glory of God on its church and members, activities have been lined up to celebrate the occasion. The programme started last Saturday and will end on November 5.

“There was an awareness rally last Saturday in the vicinity where the church is located on Palm Avenue to kick start a powerful three-day revival at the cathedral, which will start at 5pm daily. “This will be followed by visitation to select less privileged homes and some elderly members as part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.

This will be followed on November 4 with a Remembrance and Awards service where select members (living and departed) will be recognised for their contributions towards the creation, sustenance and purposeful leadership for the future of the Cathedral. headtopics.com

“This week long celebrations will come to an end with a special thanksgiving service and a N500m Appeal Fund Raising for the new ultra–modern hall on November 5 during the 9am service.” The Chief Host, the Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ezekiel Akande, said the cathedral, to the glory of God, since its creation 70 years ago, had achieved a lot of great things in terms of spiritual growth and expansion.

