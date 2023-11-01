Messi names 5 players he thinks will win Ballon d’Or in future

The Inter Miami player set a new record by winning his eighth award last night in Paris, extending his number of trophies over his Portuguese rival. However, with Messi now aged 36 – it is expected that this will be his last award and it is now up to the next generation of superstars to take over. Asked who he thinks could be the next to win the award, Messi told L’Equipe ‘For a few years, we have seen players that can win it coming through.

‘It could be hotly contested in the coming years with players like Haaland, Mbappé and Vinicíus Juinor. ‘There are lots of young players that will fight for the Ballon d’Or. I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young but who has already played very well with Barcelona and has become an important player . ‘There will certainly be others who will fight for it as well with other players yet to appear. It will be a new era.

