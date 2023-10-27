Messi Makes Final List For MLS Newcomer Of The Year Award

Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 21, 2023. (Photo by Chandan KHANNA / AFP)Lionel Messi was among three finalists named on Thursday for Major League Soccer’s Newcomer of the Year award despite the Argentine star playing only six league matches for Inter Miami.

Messi only played his first MLS match for Miami on August 26 as a second-half substitute and scored a goal in Inter’s 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls to snap an 11-match winless streak.But nagged by a late-season leg injury, Messi was unable to lift Miami from the league cellar into the MLS playoffs.

Messi’s rivals for the newcomer award, defined as anyone with pro experience who made an MLS debut this year, are Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakis of Atlanta United and German midfielder Eduard Lowen of St. Louis City. headtopics.com

Messi had also been among the players nominated for the MLS Most Valuable Player award but was not among the three finalists in that category. That trio included MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga, a French-born Gabon international for Los Angeles FC, Argentine midfielder Luciano Acosta of regular-season wins leader FC Cincinnati and another Argentine standout, Atlanta’s Thiago Almada.

