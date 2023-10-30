Messi eyes an eighth Ballon d’Or with Bonmati set to win women’s award

Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the eighth Ballon d’Or of his remarkable career when this year’s ceremony to crown the planet’s best footballer takes place in Paris on Monday, while Spain’s World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to take the women’s prize.

Only two other players have won the Ballon d’Or since Ronaldo claimed his first in 2008 — Luka Modric won it in 2018 and Karim Benzema was crowned last year following a brilliant season with Real Madrid.

Last season saw Messi lead Argentina to glory at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored seven times and was named the tournament’s best player. Most notably, there are seven members of the Manchester City team that won the English Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola. headtopics.com

“I always said that the Ballon d’Or should be in two sections, one for Messi, and after that look for the other one,” Guardiola said recently.“But of course if you tell me the worst season of Messi, it would be the best season for the rest of the players.“Both deserve it, so what can I say? Selfishly I would say I want it to be Erling because he helped us to achieve what we achieved. I would love it.

The French lobby is strong in favour of Mbappe, 24, winning a prize organised in France and handed over in Paris. Alas, the prize is voted for by a jury of one journalist per country from the top 100 nations in FIFA’s ranking.The list of nominees features four members of the Spain team that lifted the Women’s World Cup in Sydney in August despite off-field turbulence including protests against the Spanish football federation and coach Jorge Vilda. headtopics.com

The 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder lit up the tournament with her talent having already starred for her club as they won the Champions League.