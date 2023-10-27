Mercy Chinwo, husband welcome first child

Confirming the news, the gospel singer shared a music video of her rocking her baby bump, as she praised her creator for the new addition.

She stated that they are grateful to Him as he has filled their hearts with joy and their lips with testimonies.“You’ve filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration. Indeed “YOU DO THIS ONE.

“The Blessed family says, ‘You Do This One.’ Now streaming on all platforms from our upcoming album ‘Overwhelming Victory.’ Click the link in our bio to watch the full video on YouTube and pre-save the album.” headtopics.com

