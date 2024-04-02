Melting Polar Ice Slows Earth's Rotation and Affects Time Measurement

A new study has found that the melting of polar ice due to human-driven climate change has slightly slowed the earth’s rotation and could affect how we measure time. The study, titled 'A global timekeeping problem postponed by global warming', was released by the Nature journal. It revealed that the melting of the ice has reduced the speed of the planet’s rotation, resulting in the need to skip a second in 2029 to keep universal time in sync with the earth’s rotation.
This delay is being influenced by global warming, pushing the leap second from 2026 to 2029
Global temperatures 'smashed' heat records last year, as heatwaves stalked oceans and glaciers suffered record ice loss, the United Nations said Tuesday -- warning 2024 was likely to be even hotter.
