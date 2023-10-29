Hailed from Delta State, Nigeria, Biggest Believe, with Obiaruku roots, primarily embraces the world of Hip-hop and Afrobeat, infused with contemporary elements that add a unique flair to his style.

During his formative years, Enuneku Believe Udoka was greatly influenced by his older brother, who introduced him to a diverse range of music, spanning old-school hip hop and Reggaeton. The sounds of legends like Tupac Shakur, Rick Ross, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Notorious B.I.G, The Game, Jay Z, 50 Cent, Lil, Wayne, Nipsey Hussle as well as reggae icons like Lucky Dube, Bob Marley and Fela left an indelible mark on his musical journey.

His passion for music deepened when his older brother took up rapping in 2007, inspiring him to closely observe his sibling’s artistic growth and musical development. After completing high school, Biggest Believe decided to take his ambitions to the streets and pursue a career in rap and Afrobeat at that time, the hip-hop landscape had evolved into the ‘Trap’ wave and afro pop influencing his style and artistic direction through the likes of Buna Boy, Wizkid, Davido and 2face. headtopics.com

In 2015, then known to be Chiscoboy he joined forces with Lucky Zee, to release their first collaborative single, ‘Nwanyi Oma,’ which also achieved notable acclaim. In 2020 Biggest Believe also dropped some massive collaborations with De YK including fractures like “ Go Far “ and many others.

In 2020, he made his debut with the single ‘Small Boy Big God,’ which gained significant attention across Africa and various social media platforms. In 2017, Biggest Believe made the pivotal decision to relocate to Ghana, marking a new chapter in his musical journey. Since then, he has continued to captivate audiences with great tracks with top Ghana African-based artiste. headtopics.com

