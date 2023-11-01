Medallion boosts local hosting with new data centre

“The launch of the LOS2 today is an extension because we’ve run out of space in the last one, and customers needed more space and capacity. So, we have to view this as an extension of this whole part of Lagos infrastructure development. We still have a long story coming up under the facilities at Lekki, which is part of the Africa submarine cable,” he said.
Other features include expanding the peering and connectivity capacity currently available in LOS1; less than 1km from the hyperscale LOS# datacenter currently under development; has redundant fiber connection to LOS1. LOS3, LLK1, LKK2 and is Tier 3+ DLR Global operational standard
Also speaking, Vice President of Market Development at Digital Realty, Mike Hollands, expressed delight on the launch of the data center, saying Digital Realty was attracted to Medallion having seen the tremendous value in the original data centre.
